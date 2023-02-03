Telemark Asset Management Discloses Position in ASPN / Aspen Aerogels

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.98% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspen Aerogels is $28.33. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 152.98% from its latest reported closing price of $11.20.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Aerogels is $252MM, an increase of 65.38%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Aerogels. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASPN is 0.2293%, an increase of 10.8249%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 42,664K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kim holds 5,254,110 shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 3,194,758 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,167,322 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,419,272 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725,571 shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 38.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,144,654 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798,243 shares, representing an increase of 30.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 39.49% over the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells enabling EV OEMs to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

