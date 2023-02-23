Telekom reports Q4 growth, forecasts slightly higher earnings in 2023

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom's DTEGn.DE fourth-quarter earnings came in slightly above consensus on Thursday as the German telecomms operator issued guidance for slightly higher earnings this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.96 billion euros ($10.58 billion) for the quarter, beating consensus estimates of 9.9 billion euros in a poll of analysts published by the company.

The telecoms operator's quarterly revenue increased by 4.0% to 29.8 billion euros, below consensus estimates of 30.0 billion euros.

For the full year 2022, Telekom reported revenue of 114.4 billion euros, up 6.1% from the previous year, and EBITDA AL of 40.2 billion euros, up 7.7%.

The group said it now expected adjusted EBITDA AL of more than 40.8 billion euros in the 2023 financial year.

($1 = 0.9417 euros)

(Reporting by James Imam, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((James.Imam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.