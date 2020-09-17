Telehealth platform Amwell shares surge 42% in NYSE debut

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Telehealth company American Well Corp's AMWL.N shares rose 42% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, after the company raised $742 million in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $25.52 compared with the IPO price of $18.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.