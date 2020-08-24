American Well, which provides a telehealth platform for insurers and patients, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Amwell Platform is a complete digital care delivery solution that equips its health system, health plan, and innovator clients with the tools to enable new models of care for their patients and members. Its scalable technology enables care delivery across a wide variety of clinical, retail, school, and home settings.



The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $202 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AMWL. American Well filed confidentially on June 1, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Cowen and Berenberg are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Telehealth platform Amwell files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.