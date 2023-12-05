News & Insights

Telegraph, Spectator to not resume sale as Barclay family repays debt

Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

December 05, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Telegraph Media Group and the Spectator magazine will not resume a sale process it paused last month, the publishers said on Tuesday, after the Barclay family, helped by Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI, repaid a 1.2 billion pound ($1.51 billion) debt to Lloyds Bank LLOY.L.

A battle to own the right-leaning newspaper and the Spectator political magazine was launched earlier this year when Lloyds seized control of the titles from the Barclay family following a long running dispute over the debt.

