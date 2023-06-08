News & Insights

Telegraph owner tables last-ditch bid to keep control of newspapers- Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Winning

June 08, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - The owners of The Daily Telegraph have tabled a proposal to restructure its debt to Britain's Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L in an attempt to regain control of the newspaper, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The Barclay family submitted an offer to Lloyds on Wednesday that would have entailed the bank writing off a portion of the roughly 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) it is owed, the report added.

($1 = 0.8027 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.