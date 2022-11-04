Telefonica's (TEF) Q3 Earnings Down, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Telefonica, S.A. TEF reported a third-quarter 2022 net income of €460 million, declining 34.9% year over year. Further, basic earnings per share were €0.07 compared with €0.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly total revenues increased 11.2% year over year to €10,343 million. However, organic revenues (aggregating 50% of Virgin Media O2 joint venture results) grew 3.8% year over year to €11,825 million.

Results by Business Units

Telefonica Espana: Quarterly revenues in Spain increased 0.2% year over year on a reported basis to €3,119 million. This is due to service and handset revenue growth. The quarterly OIBDA margin declined to 36.9% from 38% in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditure (CapEx) decreased 37.6% to €403 million in the quarter.

Telefonica Deutschland: Quarterly revenues rose 6% to €2,085 million. The improvement was driven by continued momentum in the mobile business owing to higher handset sales and growing traction for the O2 portfolio, partly offset by the accelerated MTR glidepath. The quarterly OIBDA margin was 31% compared with 31.7% in the year-ago quarter. CapEx rose 14.3% to €346 million in the quarter.

VirginMedia-O2 U.K.: Quarterly revenues of this newly formed segment decreased 0.5% to €3,018 million due to a decline in handset revenue and soft B2B revenues, partly offset by high-service revenue growth. The quarterly OIBDA margin increased 36.3% from 35% in the prior-year quarter. CapEx increased 19.7% to €717 million in the quarter.

Telefonica Brasil: Quarterly revenues in Brazil grew 29% to €2,310 million, mainly due to the rise in contribution from Oi's acquired accesses. The quarterly OIBDA margin decreased to 42.8% from 47.3% in the prior-year quarter. CapEx jumped 37.8% to €488 million in the quarter.

Telefonica Infra (Telxius): The pandemic-induced boost in traffic and the emergence of the new digital era had already helped the company in previous years, still Telxius' traffic in the third quarter increased by 16% year over year. It is expected to receive regulatory and competition approvals for the increased stake by early 2023.

In Brazil, FiBrasil has formed wholesale agreements with Sky Brasil and Vero to further improve its commercial position. In Spain, Bluevia plans to increase its fiber coverage to 5 million over the next two years.

Telefonica Tech: Revenues increased 68.6% year over year to €386 million. This was driven by the robust performance throughout businesses and the integration of operations in the last 12 months. The Cyber business unit is outperforming estimates, with year-to-date IoT revenues expanding in double digits.

Telefonica Hispam: Quarterly revenues in this segment rose 18.2% to €2,510 million, mainly due to increasing handset and service revenue. The quarterly OIBDA margin was 19.9% compared with 41% in the prior-year quarter. CapEx has increased 49.5% to €230 million in the quarter.

Other Details

Quarterly OIBDA was €3,249 million, down 13% year over year. Operating income was €914 million in the quarter under review compared with €1,579 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For nine months ended Sep 30, 2022, Telefonica generated €7,598 million of net cash from operating activities compared with €7,544 million generated in the comparable period in the prior year. The free cash flow for the same period totaled €2,474 million, which includes principal payments of leases.

As of September 2022, the company had €7,275 million in cash and cash equivalents, with €37,009 million of non-current financial liabilities.

2022 Outlook

The company expects to achieve high-end of low-single-digit growth in revenues, mid to high-end of low-single-digit growth for OIBDA, and a CapEx-to-sales ratio of up to 15%.

In addition, the company announced a cash dividend of €0.30 per share for 2022, payable in December 2022 (€0.15 per share) and June 2023 (€0.15 per share). The company also announced the cancelation of €139 million shares as treasury stock.

