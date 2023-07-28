Telefonica's (TEF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

Telefonica, S.A. TEF reported a second-quarter 2023 net income of €462 million compared with €320 million in the year-ago quarter. Further, basic earnings per share (EPS) were €0.07 compared with €0.05 in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly total revenues increased 0.9% year over year to €10,133 million. Organic revenues (aggregating 50% of Virgin Media O2 joint venture results) grew 3.3% year over year to €11,667 million.

Telefonica SA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Telefonica SA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Results by Business Units

Telefonica Espana: Quarterly revenues in Spain increased 0.3% year over year on a reported basis to €3,095 million. This is due to momentum in service revenues coupled with rising commercial activity and IT revenues, partly offset by lower wholesale revenues. The quarterly OIBDA margin was 35.8%. Capital expenditure (CapEx) on a reported basis increased 19% to €413 million in the quarter.

Telefonica Deutschland: Quarterly revenues rose 4.4% to €2,091 million. The improvement was driven by continued momentum in the mobile business, partly offset by the accelerated MTR glidepath. The quarterly OIBDA margin was 31.3%. CapEx declined 11.4% to €258 million in the quarter.

VirginMedia-O2 U.K.: Quarterly revenues of this newly formed segment increased 3.6% to €3,116 million due to a rise in mobile revenues, partly offset by a decline in fixed revenues. The quarterly OIBDA margin stood at 34.8%. CapEx decreased 3.9% to €639 million in the quarter.

Telefonica Brasil: Quarterly revenues in Brazil grew 4.7% to €2,362 million, mainly due to the momentum in mobile revenues and the progressive update on tariffs. The quarterly OIBDA margin was 41.5%. CapEx declined 17.3% to €401 million in the quarter.

Telefonica Infra (Telxius): In the second quarter, Telxius continued the deployment of Tikal (by Telxius), a new ultrahigh capacity subsea cable connecting Guatemala and the United States.

Also, to improve defense against Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks on its network, Telxius has set up two new scrubbing centers in Latin America.

Telefonica Tech: Revenues increased 36.1% year over year to €456 million. The Cyber business unit outperformed estimates, with second-quarter IoT revenues expanding by double digits.

Telefonica Hispam: Quarterly revenues in this segment decreased 5.2% to €2,251 million, mainly due to favorable foreign currency movement. The quarterly OIBDA margin was 17.3%. CapEx has decreased 33.3% to €209 million in the quarter.

Other Details

Quarterly OIBDA was €3,144 million, down 0.1% year over year. Operating income was €948 million in the quarter under review compared with €919 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the six months that ended Jun 30, 2023, Telefonica generated €5,289 million of net cash from operating activities compared with €4,739 million generated in the comparable period in the prior year. The free cash flow for the same period totaled €1,296 million, which includes principal payments of leases.

As of June 2023, the company had €7,290 million in cash and cash equivalents, with €34,019 million of non-current financial liabilities.

2023 Outlook

The company expects revenues to grow by approximately 4% compared with the previous guidance of low-single-digit growth. OIBDA is expected to grow by approximately 3% compared with the previous guidance of low-single-digit growth. CapEx-to-sales ratio is unchanged at 14%.

In addition, the company announced a cash dividend of €0.30 per share for 2023, payable on December 2023 (€0.15 per share) and June 2024 (€0.15 per share).

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Telefonica currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Badger Meter BMI and Woodward WWD. Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2023 EPS has increased 0.1% in the past 60 days to $8.08. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.9%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 170.9%. Shares of IDCC have rallied 53.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 4.8% in the past 60 days to $2.82.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 80.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 0.8% in the past 60 days to $3.61.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 20.2% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.