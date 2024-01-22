Telefonica's stake in German unit reaches 93% in tender offer

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC said on Monday its stake in German unit Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE had reached 93.1% during a tender offer it launched for shares in the company.

The Spanish company said in November it would offer to buy the 28.19% in Telefonica Deutschland it did not own for 2.35 euros ($2.56) per share.

During the public tender offer, Telefonica bought about 630 million shares from minority holders, the equivalent of about a 21% stake, for about 1.48 billion euros.

The offer is expected to be settled on Friday.

Telefonica Deutschland has a market value of around 7 billion euros.

The deal is part of the Spanish telecom company's three-year strategic plan to focus on its four biggest markets: Spain, Brazil, Britain and Germany.

The company intends to boost profitability by reducing capital expenditure, raising revenue and cutting costs.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.