News & Insights

TEF

Telefonica's stake in German unit reaches 93% in tender offer

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

January 22, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC said on Monday its stake in German unit Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE had reached 93.1% during a tender offer it launched for shares in the company.

The Spanish company said in November it would offer to buy the 28.19% in Telefonica Deutschland it did not own for 2.35 euros ($2.56) per share.

During the public tender offer, Telefonica bought about 630 million shares from minority holders, the equivalent of about a 21% stake, for about 1.48 billion euros.

The offer is expected to be settled on Friday.

Telefonica Deutschland has a market value of around 7 billion euros.

The deal is part of the Spanish telecom company's three-year strategic plan to focus on its four biggest markets: Spain, Brazil, Britain and Germany.

The company intends to boost profitability by reducing capital expenditure, raising revenue and cutting costs.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.