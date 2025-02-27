Telefonica's Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Telefonica, S.A. TEF reported a fourth-quarter 2024 net income of €425 million, which plummeted 41.8% year over year. Furthermore, basic earnings per share (EPS) were €0.06 compared with €0.12 in the year-ago quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Quarterly total revenues increased 5.4% year over year to €10,701 million, driven by strong business performance and positive commercial momentum in key markets. This growth was reflected across major segments, with residential revenues rising 6.5% and the business segment up 10%.



For 2024, revenue increased 1.6% year over year, reaching €41,315 million, exceeding the initial target of around 1% growth.

Results by Business Units

Telefonica Espana: Quarterly revenues in Spain increased 1.3% year over year on a reported basis to €3,364 million, driven by an 8.9% increase in handset sales following successful Black Friday and Christmas campaigns, along with steady service revenue growth of 1%. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA grew 1% to €1,255 million, owing to higher revenues and cost-saving measures, including the staff reduction and network upgrades carried out in the first quarter.



Telefonica Deutschland: Quarterly revenues fell 3.7% to €2,205 million due to sluggish trends across the mobile business amid growth in the fixed business. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.4%. Capital expenditure (CapEx) rose 8.2% to €343 million in the quarter.



VirginMedia-O2 U.K.: Quarterly revenues inched down 0.1% to €3,263 million. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.6%. CapEx grew 23.2% to €661 million in the quarter.



Telefonica Brasil: Quarterly revenues in Brazil decreased 7.4% to €2,350 million due to forex headwinds. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA declined 6.9% to €1,050 million. CapEx decreased 7.8% to €397 million in the quarter.

Telefonica SA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Telefonica SA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Telefonica Infra (Telxius): The unit expanded its FTTH coverage to 25 million premises. Telxius, Telefonica’s submarine cable unit, maintained high profitability with an EBITDA margin of 48%.



Telefonica Tech: Revenues increased 11.1% year over year to €612 million, fueled by strength in cybersecurity and IoT business, mainly in the Private Sector. Its strong sales momentum and the rapidly expanding open funnel, which continues to grow at a double-digit rate, are expected to have a positive impact throughout 2025.



Telefonica Hispam: Quarterly revenues in the Telefonica Hispam segment climbed 47.1% to €2,432 million, mainly due to a lower comparison base from the prior-year quarter, which was affected by the ARS depreciation. Other factors included the adoption of a new exchange rate in Venezuela and the one-time revenue recorded in the prior-year quarter from exclusivity deals with ONNet Chile and Colombia.

Other Detail

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was €1,701 million, down 5.2% year over year. Operating loss was €511 million in the quarter under review compared with a loss of €382 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the year that ended Dec 31, 2024, Telefonica generated €10,994 million of net cash from operating activities compared with €11,649 million a year ago. The free cash flow for the same period totaled €2,634 million, exceeding the target of more than 10% growth, with an impressive 14.1% increase from the previous year.



As of Dec 31, 2024, the company had €8,062 million in cash and cash equivalents, with €33,192 million of non-current financial liabilities.

2025 Financial Guidance

The company expects continued organic growth in revenues, EBITDA, and EBITDAaL – CapEx for 2025. Free cash flow is expected to remain at similar levels as 2024.



In addition, the company has confirmed a cash dividend of €0.30 per share for 2025, to be distributed in two installments—€0.15 per share in December 2025 and €0.15 per share in June 2026. The second tranche of the 2024 dividend will be paid in June 2025, ensuring continued returns for shareholders.

TEF’s Zacks Rank

Telefonica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

BCE Inc. BCE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of C$0.79 (56 cents) compared with C$0.76 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 50 cents.



Shares of BCE have plunged 37.3% in the past year.



Iridium Communications IRDM reported EPS of 32 cents for the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 94%. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior quarter's figure of 30 cents per share.



In the past year, IRDM shares have risen 5.1%.



Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 15 cents compared with 11 cents a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.14%.



Shares of GILT have soared 52.7% in the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.