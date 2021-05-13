US Markets
Telefonica's Q1 core earnings steady YoY, profit doubles on COVID reopening

Clara-Laeila Laudette Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica posted first quarter core earnings of 3.42 billion euros ($4.13 billion) on Thursday, broadly in line with forecasts thanks to reduced operating expenses, favourable exchange rates and lighter pandemic impact.

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) -

Analysts polled by the company expected core earnings of 3.36 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on average.

Net profit stood at 886 million euros, more than doubling year-on-year in a sign of recovery from the economic paralysis induced by the first COVID-19 lockdowns imposed in the spring of 2020.

