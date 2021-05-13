Telefonica's Q1 core earnings steady YoY, profit doubles on COVID reopening
MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica TEF.MC posted first quarter core earnings of 3.42 billion euros ($4.13 billion) on Thursday, broadly in line with forecasts thanks to reduced operating expenses, favourable exchange rates and lighter pandemic impact.
Analysts polled by the company expected core earnings of 3.36 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on average.
Net profit stood at 886 million euros, more than doubling year-on-year in a sign of recovery from the economic paralysis induced by the first COVID-19 lockdowns imposed in the spring of 2020.
($1 = 0.8282 euros)
(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Inti Landauro)
((Clara-Laeila.Laudette@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.