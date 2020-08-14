Telefonica's Cyber Arm Ups Cloud Security With Prisma Cloud

Telefonica, S.A. TEF recently announced that its cybersecurity arm, ElevenPaths, collaborated with Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW for the incorporation of Prisma Cloud suite to its Cloud Managed Security Service (Cloud MSS) portfolio. The latest partnership will enable Telefonica to strengthen its security services and enhance operational reliability by providing real-time asset visibility amid security threats. However, the news apparently failed to stir investors’ interests as share prices remained relatively flat at $4.35 as on Aug 13, 2020.



Based in Santa Clara, CA, Palo Alto is considered as one of the world’s largest cybersecurity company that provides cloud security and endpoint protection services among other benefits. With 70,000 customers, it conducts its business operations in more than 150 countries and enables organizations to secure their networks with latest innovations in analytics, automation and AI. The newest addition to ElevenPaths’ cloud-based managed security services portfolio is likely to reinforce its long-time relationship with Palo Alto, while enabling IT teams to deliver a secure cloud adoption experience across various public cloud environments with Prisma Cloud technology.



Prisma Cloud is a cloud workload protection platform that delivers comprehensive security and threat detection across hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure. With modern cloud native security approach, it delivers absolute visibility, detection and response across various public cloud platforms such as Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Azure, Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN cloud computing service, AWS, and Google Cloud. Equipped with best-in-class capabilities to monitor network traffic, the innovative platform leverages an agent-based approach to secure computing environments against compliance violations and malware threats. This, in turn, enables the DevOps and security analytics teams to prioritize risks and resolve issues promptly.



As a recognized Prisma Cloud Managed Security Service Provider Partner (Prisma MSSP), ElevenPaths will capitalize on Prisma Cloud’s built-in security ruleset templates to identify possible risks and protect workloads of multiple clients amid complex public cloud threat landscape. Prisma Cloud platform offers compliance posture management for multi-cloud environments. Impressively, the partnership will facilitate clients in Latin America and Europe to assess and monitor cloud security breaches on a real-time basis.



Armed with a portfolio of future centric digital services, Telefonica provides a comprehensive suite of service platforms for fast go-to-market launches. Its IoT connectivity platform has been specifically designed to address dynamic business requirements and enable a cost-effective solution to improve business productivity. Over the last few years, the company invested heavily in the deployment and transformation of its network to provide seamless connectivity with enhanced capacity, speed, coverage and security. With its operations across 17 countries, the Spanish telecom company is successfully capitalizing on the opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance long-term prospects, while experiencing healthy traction in the smartphone market.



Telefonica currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have plunged 33.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 14% in the past year.

