Telefonica's Brazilian unit posts 2% profit lift on customer, pricing boost

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian telco Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA reported on Tuesday a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter, boosted by a solid customer base increase and price hikes.

The company, a unit of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC, posted profit of 1.47 billion reais ($291.93 million), while analysts expected 1.18 billion reais, according to LSEG.

Revenue for the July-September period grew 7.5% to 13.11 billion reais, above analysts' estimate of 12.94 billion reais, driven by the growth in revenue from its postpaid mobile business.

The firm, which operates in Brazil under the Vivo brand, attributed the performance to an increase of its customer base, in addition to annual price adjustments and historically low churn.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 5.54 billion reais, 11.7% higher than the year-ago period, while analysts expected an EBITDA of 5.27 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0354 reais)

