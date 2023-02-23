Telefonica's 2022 net profit beats market expectations at 2.01 billion euros

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Thursday it booked a higher-than-expected net profit of 2.01 billion euro ($2.14 billion) in 2022.

The net profit was 75% lower than in 2021, when it booked massive capital gains from the sales of mobile towers and a tie-up between its O2 unit and Britain's Virgin Media.

At 2.01 billion euros, the net profit was higher than the 1.95 billion euro average forecast from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company's core earnings fell 42% to 12.85 billion euros out of overall revenues worth 39.99 billion euros, up from 39.28 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9412 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.