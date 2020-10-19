Telefonica to team up with Allianz for 5 bln euro investment in Germany -Expansion

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom giant Telefonica TEF.MC is readying an alliance with the private equity arm of German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE to finance a 5 billion euro infrastructure investment in Germany, Spanish newspaper Expansion said on Monday.

Telefonica and Allianz aim to create a joint venture half-owned by each that would invest into a fibre-optic network in Germany, the newspaper said, citing unidentified financial sources.

Reuters had reported last week that Telefonica was in the final stages of negotiating a deal with banks and an unidentified investor to build the fibre-optic network to supply under-served areas of Germany.

A spokesman at Telefonica declined to comment and a spokeswoman at Allianz was not immediately available.

