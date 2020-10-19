TEF

Telefonica to team up with Allianz for 5 bln euro investment in Germany -Expansion

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Spanish telecom giant Telefonica is readying an alliance with the private equity arm of German insurer Allianz to finance a 5 billion euro infrastructure investment in Germany, Spanish newspaper Expansion said on Monday.

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom giant Telefonica TEF.MC is readying an alliance with the private equity arm of German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE to finance a 5 billion euro infrastructure investment in Germany, Spanish newspaper Expansion said on Monday.

Telefonica and Allianz aim to create a joint venture half-owned by each that would invest into a fibre-optic network in Germany, the newspaper said, citing unidentified financial sources.

Reuters had reported last week that Telefonica was in the final stages of negotiating a deal with banks and an unidentified investor to build the fibre-optic network to supply under-served areas of Germany.

A spokesman at Telefonica declined to comment and a spokeswoman at Allianz was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters