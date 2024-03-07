Telefonica to make delisting offer regarding German unit

MADRID, March 7 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC said on Thursday it has decided to make a public delisting acquisition offer to acquire the shares in its German unit Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE it does not hold.

"The delisting offer could be accepted in respect of up to 168,076,494 Telefonica Deutschland shares (corresponding to approximately 5.65% of the share capital and voting rights in Telefonica Deutschland), which corresponds to the stake in Telefonica Deutschland not already held by the Telefonica Group," it said in a statement sent to Spain's stock regulator.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; editing by Jason Neely)

