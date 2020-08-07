Telefonica, TIM and Claro in exclusive talks for Brazil's Oi mobile assets

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes TIMP3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT4.SA and America Movil's Claro AMXL.MX on Friday won exclusive rights to negotiate the purchase of Brazilian telecoms firm Oi SA's OIBR4.SA mobile assets, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The agreement would give the companies, which operate the country's top cellular phone service providers, the right to match any other higher bid for bankrupt Oi's cellular operations that other parties could make later.

In July, the three telecoms presented a 16.5 billion reais ($3.03 billion) bid for the assets, after Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony, submitted the best offer and gained exclusive rights to negotiatein an initial round. As Highline decided not to raise its offer, those exclusive talks ended this Monday.

It is unclear yet whether the telecoms firm changed their earlier proposal to gain exclusivity.

Oi is selling a series of assets to raise funds to repay creditors and exit bankruptcy protection.

Oi and the other telecoms firm did not immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 5.4384 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.