Telefonica, TIM and Claro in exclusive talks for Brazil's Oi mobile assets

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian telecoms firm Oi SA on Friday agreed to grant preferential status to a joint takeover proposal by TIM Participacoes, Telefonica Brasil and America Movil's Claro for Oi's mobile assets, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The agreement would give the companies, which operate the country's top cellular phone service providers, the exclusive right to match any other higher bid that other parties could make later for the assets.

In July, the three telecoms presented a 16.5 billion reais bid for the assets. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb) ((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;)) Keywords: OI DIVESTMENT/ (URGENT)

