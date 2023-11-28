News & Insights

TEF

Telefonica tells labour unions of plan to cut jobs in Spain

November 28, 2023 — 03:54 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Adds comments from the company and union in paragraphs 3 and 4

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica TEF.MC on Monday officially told labour union representatives that it intends to cut jobs in Spain, the UGT union said.

The telecoms company did not indicate how many jobs it intends to cut, the union said on its website.

Spanish newspaper Expansion said the company wants to reduce its 21,000-worker payroll by 2,500, while rival newspaper Cinco Dias said the company may cut as many as 3,000 jobs.

"Next week the negotiating tables on these redundancies will be set up and the official number of workers affected will be communicated," an UGT spokesperson told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Telefonica confirmed the company told the unions it planned layoffs.

The cuts are part of the company's three-year strategic plan to boost profitability by reducing capital expenditure, raising revenue and cutting costs.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.