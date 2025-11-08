Telefónica (TEFOF) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Telefónica (OTCPK:TEFOF) has been revised to $5.36 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $4.85 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.61 to a high of $7.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.04% from the latest reported closing price of $4.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefónica. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEFOF is 0.24%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 397,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,386K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,954K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 7.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 36,910K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,259K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 24,649K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,960K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 6.24% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 20,279K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,784K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 6.49% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 12,981K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,547K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.