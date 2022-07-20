Telefonica (TEF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Telefonica SA (Symbol: TEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.68, changing hands as low as $4.65 per share. Telefonica SA shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEF's low point in its 52 week range is $3.9181 per share, with $5.2216 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.68.

