Telefonica (TEF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Telefonica SA (Symbol: TEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.10, changing hands as high as $4.12 per share. Telefonica SA shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEF's low point in its 52 week range is $3.69 per share, with $4.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.11.

