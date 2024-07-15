Telefonica (TEF) Repurposes 19M+ Devices, Boosts Sustainability

Telefónica, S.A. TEF is enhancing its commitment to sustainability through its Circular Economy Plan, leveraging 'VICKY,' a blockchain-based platform. Since the launch of the platform five years ago, Telefónica has successfully repurposed more than 19 million routers and set-top boxes across all its operations.



VICKY, Telefónica's innovative supply chain management system for external equipment such as routers and set-top-boxes, significantly enhances plant and warehouse visibility. It not only reduces lead times and improves equipment stock visibility but also boosts overall operational efficiency.



VICKY has helped Telefonica achieve an impressive 88% equipment collection rate, nearing its goal of 90% by 2024. Acknowledged for its groundbreaking approach, VICKY has earned recognition from industry leaders such as Gartner and Forbes.



In today’s intricate global supply chains, VICKY effectively tackles challenges like prolonged delivery times and component shortages through automated logistics and enhanced traceability. This digital transformation streamlines procurement processes mitigates delays and provides vital product information essential for maintenance and refurbishment efforts.



Citing a Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 report, Telefonica highlighted that more than 82 billion kg of e-waste is expected to be generated by 2030, emphasizing the need for a shift to the circular economy Telefónica incorporates circular practices throughout its operations, collaborating with suppliers and customers. Initiatives like VICKY & APOLLO for router reuse, MARA for mobile phone recycling, MAIA for network equipment reuse and GRETEL for waste management drive its circular economy initiatives.



By refurbishing its Customer Premise Equipment for reuse and reducing waste, Telefónica is progressing toward its Zero Waste goal by 2030. The Climate Action Plan targets net zero emissions by 2040, increased circularity and aiding customers in decarbonizing through Eco Smart solutions. These solutions highlight environmental benefits like energy savings, reduced water consumption and lower CO2 emissions.



Based in Madrid, Spain, Telefónica offers mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. Recently, it has invested significantly in transforming its network to enhance capacity, speed, coverage and security.



TEF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 6.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Nokia Corporation NOK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nokia provides telecom equipment and services, focusing on four main segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers solutions for network performance, cloud infrastructure, and technology innovations, with financial reporting adjusted to reflect these areas.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.54%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%.



Based in Chicago, IL, Motorola Solutions is a leading communications equipment manufacturer specializing in barcode scanning, wireless infrastructure, and government communications. Established after splitting from Motorola, Inc. in 2011, it serves government, public safety, large enterprises, and wireless infrastructure providers with analog and digital two-way radios, voice and data communication products, and wireless broadband systems.



Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 2.64%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.