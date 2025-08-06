Is Telefonica (TEF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Telefonica (TEF). TEF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.84 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.43. TEF's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.66 and as low as 11.65, with a median of 13.66, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that TEF has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TEF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.11. Within the past year, TEF's PEG has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.77.

We should also highlight that TEF has a P/B ratio of 1.26. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.46. TEF's P/B has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.01, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TEF has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Telefonica's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TEF is an impressive value stock right now.

Telefonica SA (TEF)

