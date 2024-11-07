Telefónica Teams Up with Vodafone for Fiber Network Expansion

Telefonica (ES:TEF) has released an update.
Telefónica España and Vodafone España are joining forces to create a joint company aimed at expanding fiber-to-the-home network services, covering 3.6 million properties. The new venture, in which Telefónica will hold a 63% stake, seeks to enhance retail and wholesale broadband services, initially serving around 1.4 million customers. This strategic partnership awaits regulatory approval to proceed.
