Telefónica Teams Up with Vodafone for Fiber Network Expansion

November 07, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Telefonica (ES:TEF) has released an update.

Telefónica España and Vodafone España are joining forces to create a joint company aimed at expanding fiber-to-the-home network services, covering 3.6 million properties. The new venture, in which Telefónica will hold a 63% stake, seeks to enhance retail and wholesale broadband services, initially serving around 1.4 million customers. This strategic partnership awaits regulatory approval to proceed.

