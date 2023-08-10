News & Insights

Telefonica teams up with Elon Musk's Starlink to connect remote customers

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

August 10, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica TEF.MC said it teamed up with billionaire Elon Musk's satellite network operator Starlink to provide internet connection to rural and remote customers.

The deal with Starlink will allow Telefonica to offer its customers the service of broadband satellite connection in areas uncovered by other means, including on vehicles, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telefonica already offers its customers the service in Mexico and will expand it elsewhere starting with Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Spain.

Starlink is a network of satellites operated by Musk's SpaceX.

