Telefonica teams up with Allianz for $5.9 bln German fibreco

Inti Landauro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has teamed up with German insurer Allianz for a project worth 5 billion euros ($5.91 billion) to develop a fibre optic network in Germany, the Spanish company said on Thursday.

Allianz and Telefonica will each own 50% of the joint-venture that will invest that amount by 2025 in infrastructure to connect rural and semi-rural areas in Germany, Telefonica said in a statement.

Telefonica will invest 500 million euros in the joint venture and Allianz will invest 1 billion euros through different financial investments.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

