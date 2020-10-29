Telefonica teams up with Allianz for $5.9 bln German fibreco

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom giant Telefonica TEF.MC has teamed up with German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE for a project worth 5 billion euros ($5.91 billion) to develop a fibre optic network in Germany, the Spanish company said on Thursday.

Allianz and Telefonica will each own 50% of the joint-venture that will invest that amount by 2025 in infrastructure to connect rural and semi-rural areas in Germany, Telefonica said in a statement.

Telefonica will invest 500 million euros in the joint venture and Allianz will invest 1 billion euros through different financial investments.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Isla Binnie)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.