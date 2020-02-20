Telefonica Slips To Net Loss In Q4, OIBDA Up; Sees Stable Revenue, OIBDA In FY20

(RTTNews) - Telefonica SA (TDE.L, TEF) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter loss attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent company was 202 million euros or 0.05 euro per share, compared to last year's profit of 610 million euros or 0.11 euro per share.

Underlying profit totaled 986 million euros or 0.18 euro per share.

Profit before taxes fell 30.8 percent to 478 million euros from last year's 691 million euros.

Revenues in the quarter dropped 4 percent to 12.40 billion euros from 12.92 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew 2 percent organically.

OIBDA for the quarter increased 3.8 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent organically to 3.67 billion. Underlying OIBDA was 4.37 billion euros.

Further, Telefónica announced that the second tranche of the 2019 dividend of 0.20 euro per share will be paid in June 2020.

For 2020, dividend of 0.4 euro per share will be paid in December 2020 and in June 2021.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects stable revenues and OIBDA.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "we are expecting stable growth in the main metrics, a stable and attractive dividend, with a long-term commitment to a sustainable and responsible growth."

Telefónica also announced 2019-2022 financial targets, within the framework of the new action plan announced in November 2019. It includes revenue growth, more than 2 billion euros additional revenues by 2022 generated by Telefónica Tech.

