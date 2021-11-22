Markets

Telefónica, Skydweller Aero Partner On Communication Solutions

(RTTNews) - Telefónica S.A. and Skydweller Aero Inc. said that they have partnered to explore the development of connectivity solutions to accelerate the expansion of cellular coverage, delivering reliable and affordable broadband access in unserved and underserved regions.

The two companies noted that they will work closely to solve the coverage and connectivity gap, providing significantly enhanced economies of scale to deliver state-of-the-art non-terrestrial communication networks, bringing faster, more reliable network access to enterprises and consumers, while extending fixed and cellular coverage in rural and remote areas.

