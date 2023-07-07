Telefonica sells controlling stake in its Peruvian fibre optic network to KKR

MADRID, July 7 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Friday it sold a controlling stake in its fibre optic infrastructure in Peru to U.S. private equity fund KKR KKR.N.

Telefonica also sold a 10% stake in the network to Chilean telecom company Entel's ENTEL.SN local unit and will retain the remaining 36%.

The Spanish company did not disclose the value of the transaction though it said it will cut its financial debt by 200 million euros ($217.8 million) as a result of the deal.

($1 = 0.9182 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

