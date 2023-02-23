Telefonica sees revenues, core earnings growth slowing after hitting 2022 goals

Adds CEO comment, 2023 outlook

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Thursday it expects revenues and earnings growth to slow this year after it reported meeting its targets for 2022.

Telefonica said it expected its overall revenues including its British joint-venture and excluding currency swings and M&A effects, to rise at "a low single digit rate" in 2023 after reporting a 4% rise last year. It's core earnings are expected to rise 3%, the same as their organic growth in 2022.

"In a very challenging year, we have demonstrated our resilience and capacity to mitigate the adverse macroeconomic environment," Chief Executive Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete said in a statement. "We are well positioned to continue on the path of profitable growth."

The company booked a net profit of 2.01 billion euro ($2.14 billion) in 2022, slightly above a 1.95 billion euro average forecast from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The net profit was 75% lower than in 2021, when Telefonica booked capital gains from the sales of mobile towers and a tie-up between its O2 unit and Britain's Virgin Media.

The group's 2022 core earnings were down 42% to 12.85 billion euros, but up 3% organically, on overall revenues of 39.99 billion euros, up from 39.28 billion euros a year earlier.

The company said it has kept its 2023 dividend unchanged from last year at 0.30 euros per share

($1 = 0.9412 euros)

