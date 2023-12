MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Telefonica is seeking to cut around 5,100 jobs in Spain by 2026, the UGT union said on Monday.

A Telefonica spokersperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matteo Allievi, editing by Andrei Khalip)

