Telefonica says STC Group buys 9.9% stake for 2.1 bln euros

MADRID, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's STC Group had agreed to buy a 9.9% stake in the Spanish telecoms giant for 2.1 billion euros ($2.25 billion), via an acquisition of shares and financial instruments.

($1 = 0.9327 euros)

