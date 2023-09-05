Telefonica says STC Group buys 9.9% stake for 2.1 bln euros

MADRID, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's STC Group had agreed to buy a 9.9% stake in the Spanish telecoms giant for 2.1 billion euros ($2.25 billion), via an acquisition of shares and financial instruments.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Andrei Khalip)
((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.