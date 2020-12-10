Telefonica SA (TEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

Telefonica SA (TEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.166 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.93% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEF was $4.7, representing a -38.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.61 and a 45.96% increase over the 52 week low of $3.22.

TEF is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports TEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -49.77%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEF as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEGR with an increase of 17.27% over the last 100 days. EWP has the highest percent weighting of TEF at 4.6%.

