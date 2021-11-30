Telefonica SA (TEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Telefonica SA (TEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.109 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -34.34% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEF was $4.42, representing a -14.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.17 and a 13.62% increase over the 52 week low of $3.89.

TEF is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports TEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 289.83%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tef Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEF as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI)

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIDI with an decrease of -1.08% over the last 100 days. EWP has the highest percent weighting of TEF at 4.37%.

