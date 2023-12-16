Telefonica S.A (TEFOF) Price Target Increased by 10.32% to 4.58

The average one-year price target for Telefonica S.A (OTC:TEFOF) has been revised to 4.58 / share. This is an increase of 10.32% from the prior estimate of 4.15 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.55 to a high of 5.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from the latest reported closing price of 4.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica S.A. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEFOF is 0.28%, a decrease of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 471,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,780K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 40,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,697K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 6.55% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 30,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 28,153K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,920K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 8.35% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 17,861K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,875K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 6.61% over the last quarter.

