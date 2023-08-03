Telefonica S.A (TEFOF) Price Target Decreased by 7.86% to 4.55

The average one-year price target for Telefonica S.A (OTC:TEFOF) has been revised to 4.55 / share. This is an decrease of 7.86% from the prior estimate of 4.93 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.15 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.35% from the latest reported closing price of 4.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica S.A. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEFOF is 0.30%, an increase of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 457,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,780K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,815K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 19.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 38,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 10.96% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 30,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 27,920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,741K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 17.55% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 17,875K shares. No change in the last quarter.

