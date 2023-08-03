Telefonica S.A (TEFOF) Price Target Decreased by 7.86% to 4.55

The average one-year price target for Telefonica S.A (OTC:TEFOF) has been revised to 4.55 / share. This is an decrease of 7.86% from the prior estimate of 4.93 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.15 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.35% from the latest reported closing price of 4.12 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica S.A. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEFOF is 0.30%, an increase of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 457,019K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,780K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,815K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 19.66% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 38,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 10.96% over the last quarter.
NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 30,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 27,920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,741K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEFOF by 17.55% over the last quarter.
IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 17,875K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE
- BY-LAWS OF TELEFONICA, S.A. Title I General Provisions
- DESCRIPTION OF TELEFÓNICA’S SECURITIES REGISTERED PURSUANT TO SECTION 12 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
- *** INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IDENTIFIED BY brackets ([ ]) IS CONFIDENTIAL AND HAS BEEN EXCLUDED PURSUANT TO ITEM 601(B)(10)(iv) OF REGULATION S-K BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) is the type that the registrant treats as private or co
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.