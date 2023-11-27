Telefonica S.A - ADR (TEF) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 4.53

The average one-year price target for Telefonica S.A - ADR (NYSE:TEF) has been revised to 4.53 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 4.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.50 to a high of 5.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.04% from the latest reported closing price of 4.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEF is 0.06%, a decrease of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 84,316K shares. The put/call ratio of TEF is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 9,739K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,159K shares, representing an increase of 26.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 62.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,418K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,385K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 72.45% over the last quarter.

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 4,754K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares, representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 16.54% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 3,582K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,952K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares, representing an increase of 34.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 51.60% over the last quarter.

Telefonica S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefónica, S.A. is a Spanish multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid, Spain. It is one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world. It provides fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, and subscription television, operating in Europe and the Americas.

