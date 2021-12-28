Markets

Telefonica Reaches Deal With Unions To Eliminate About 2,700 Jobs In Spain : Reports

(RTTNews) - Telefonica SA (TDE.L, TEF) reached an agreement with unions to eliminate about 2,700 jobs in Spain through voluntary redundancies, according to several reports citing the company's regulatory filing.

The plan is expected to cost about 1.5 billion euros that will be booked in fourth quarter result.

The job-cut program reportedly targets employees turning 55 or older in 2022 and with at least 15 years of employment at the company.

The Spanish telecom major expects to save about 230 million euros annually from 2023.

