Telefonica raises targets after 2Q profit beats expectations

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom company Telefonica TEF.MC on Thursday raised its targets for the full year 2023 after booking a second-quarter net profit above market expectations.

Telefonica said its net profit rose to 462 million euros ($512.59 million), up from 320 million euros in the same period a year ago, out of overall revenues worth 10.13 billion euros.

The company has managed to raise revenues from its clients by selling them more upmarket services such as optic fibre connections and 5G mobile technology, Chief Executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said in a statement.

"The power to set prices in the majority of countries was transferred to the revenues and, together with efficiencies, allowed a sequential acceleration of (core earnings') organic growth," he said.

A consensus provided by the company showed analysts expected a net profit of 274 million euros and revenues of 10.08 billion euros.

Its core earnings were 3.14 billion euros; analysts expected 3.12 billion euros.

The company said it now expects its overall revenues to see 4% organic growth this year and core earnings 3%. It previously expected both indicators would rise at "low single-digit organic growth".

Telefonica - like its rivals in Europe - saw its profitability falling as a result of cut-throat competition and the need to embark on hefty investments on its infrastructure for the next-generation mobile technology known as 5G.

Alvarez-Pallete said Telefonica had left behind the peak of investment and the company will be able to further raise cashflow generation and reduce its debt given rising revenues.

($1 = 0.9013 euros)

