Telefonica raises targets after 2Q profit beats expectations

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom company Telefonica TEF.MC on Thursday raised its targets for the full year 2023 after booking a second-quarter net profit above market expectations.

Telefonica said its net profit rose to 462 million euros ($512.59 million), up from 320 million euros in the same period a year ago, out of overall revenues worth 10.13 billion euros.

A consensus provided by the company showed analysts expected a net profit of 274 million euros and revenues of 10.08 billion euros.

Its core earnings were 3.14 billion euros; analysts expected 3.12 billion euros.

The company said it now expects its overall revenues to rise 4% this year and core earnings 3%. It previously expected both indicators would rise at "low single-digit growth".

($1 = 0.9013 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.