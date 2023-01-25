TEF

Telefonica raises Spanish workers' wages by 7.8% in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

January 25, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom operator Telefonica TEF.MC has agreed with the main unions to raise the wages of almost 13,000 workers in Spain by 7.8% in 2023 to offset the effects of high inflation, the company said on Wednesday.

The pay rise includes 6.3% to offset the impact of inflation between 2019 and 2022 and 1.5% in anticipation of consumer price increases in 2023, Telefonica said in a document sent to employees. The pay increase kicked in on Jan. 1.

Additionally, workers will get a 300-euro one-off payment in October.

The UGT union confirmed the agreement in a statement.

Telefonica employs about 16,000 workers in Spain. Another negotiation will kick in later this year for the remaining workers whose contracts are not covered by the agreement.

Spain's inflation rate in 2021 and 2022, respectively at 6.5% and 5.7%, were the highest since the early 1990s, prompting unions to press sometimes reluctant employers for pay raises, resulting in strikes and protests.

In many industries, such as banking and retail, companies have granted significant pay raises.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mark Potter)

((; Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.