Telefonica Q3 OIBDA Down - Quick Facts

November 04, 2022 — 02:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Telefonica (TDE.L, TEF) reported that its third quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was 3.25 billion euros, down 13% from the prior year, as a result of the capital gains registered in the same period of 2021. But quarterly underlying OIBDA grew 8.5% to 3.29 billion euros.

Revenue for the quarter grew 11.2% year-over-year to 10.34 billion euros, driven by double digit increases in Brazil (+29%) and Hispam (+18.2%), as well as in Spain (+0.2%) and Germany (+6%).

Telefónica confirmed the shareholder remuneration for the current year, consisting of a dividend of 0.30 euros per share entirely in cash, distributed in two tranches of 0.15 euros euros, to be paid in December 2022 and June 2023.

