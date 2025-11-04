Telefonica Q3 Adj. EBITDA Up 1.2% On Organic Basis; Revenue Up 0.4%; Confirms Full Year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Telefónica Group reported third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of parent of 271 million euros, down 45.1% from last year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.04 euros compared to 0.08 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 3.07 billion euros, down 1.5% from prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 1.2% on an organic basis. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations declined 25.5% to 0.09 euros.

Third quarter revenue fell 1.6% year-over-year to 8.96 billion euros. In organic terms, revenue grew 0.4%.

For 2025, on an organic basis, the Group is on track to grow revenue, EBITDA and EBITDAaL-CapEx. The Group confirmed 0.30 euros dividend per share in cash.

