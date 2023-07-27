Telefonica Q2 Underlying Profit Declines; Revenue Up 3.3% In Organic Terms

(RTTNews) - Telefonica (TDE.L, TEF) reported that its second quarter profit to equity holders of the parent company increased 44.5% to 462 million euros, from prior year. Basic earnings per share was up 51.9% to 0.07 euros. In underlying terms, net income was 426 million euros, down 4.5%. Underlying EPS was 0.06 euros, down 5.9% from previous year.

Revenue grew 0.9% to 10.13 billion euros. In organic terms, revenue increased 3.3%, with service revenue up 3.4% up and handset sales up 2.3%, for the quarter.

The company upgraded 2023 guidance, from "low single-digit growth" at both revenues and OIBDA to approximately 4% revenue growth and approximately 3% OIBDA growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.