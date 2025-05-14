Telefonica Q1 Income From Cont. Ops. Declines, Revenues Up 1.3% Organically; Confirms FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Telefonica reported first quarter profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Parent of 427 million euros compared to 576 million euros, a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.06 euros compared to 0.09 euros. Adjusted net income from continuing operations decreased 18.7% to 544 million euros. Adjusted basic EPS from continuing operations declined 20.9% to 0.08 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 3.01 billion euros, and registered an organic growth of 0.6%. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 4.2% in reported terms due to the currencies' impact.

Telefonica reported organic revenue growth of 1.3% in the first quarter, to 9.22 billion euros. In reported terms, revenue fell by 2.9% impacted by the effect of exchange rates.

"The results for the first quarter meet our expectations, while free cash flow reflects the usual seasonality. The Group's results will improve throughout the year, in line with our forecasts for 2025," said Emilio Gayo, COO of Telefónica.

Telefonica confirmed a cash dividend of 0.30 euros per share for 2025, payable in two tranches: the first next December and the second in June 2026.

