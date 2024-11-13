Telefonica price target raised to EUR 4.50 from EUR 4.40 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Telefonica (TEF) to EUR 4.50 from EUR 4.40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
