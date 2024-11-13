Telefonica price target lowered to EUR 3.40 from EUR 3.60 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Telefonica (TEF) to EUR 3.40 from EUR 3.60 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
