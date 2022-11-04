US Markets
TEF

Telefonica posts 460 mln euro net profit in Q3, beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

November 04, 2022 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC on Friday reported a third-quarter net profit of 460 million euros ($449.79 million), which was above analysts' estimates and reiterated its annual earnings growth outlook .

The quarterly net profit fell 35% in the three months ended Sept. 30, from the same period a year ago, but it was above the 391 million euro expected by analysts according to a company-provided consensus, Telefonica said in a statement.

The company's core earnings came in at 3.25 billion euros and overall revenue at 10.34 billion euros.

The company reiterated it expects its core earnings growth to be "mid-to-high-end of the low single digit" and said it now expects its revenues growth to be in the "high end of the low single digit".

($1 = 1.0227 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter