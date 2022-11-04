Telefonica posts 460 mln euro net profit in Q3, beats estimates

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC on Friday reported a third-quarter net profit of 460 million euros ($449.79 million), which was above analysts' estimates and reiterated its annual earnings growth outlook .

The quarterly net profit fell 35% in the three months ended Sept. 30, from the same period a year ago, but it was above the 391 million euro expected by analysts according to a company-provided consensus, Telefonica said in a statement.

The company's core earnings came in at 3.25 billion euros and overall revenue at 10.34 billion euros.

The company reiterated it expects its core earnings growth to be "mid-to-high-end of the low single digit" and said it now expects its revenues growth to be in the "high end of the low single digit".

($1 = 1.0227 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

