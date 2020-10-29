Telefonica pledges 2022 growth after Argentina drags Q3 to net loss

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica TEF.MCsaid on Thursday it expected a return to revenue growth in 2022 after a 785 million euro ($927.8 million) impairment charge in Argentina dragged it to a net loss in the third quarter.

Revenue rose 1.2% in the third quarter from the second, but currency weakness in other Latin American markets and the coronavirus pandemic added to the pressure, producing a quarterly net loss of 160 million euros.

The company said it expected a return to organic revenue growth in 2022 and a two percentage point improvement in a metric dividing core earnings minus capital expenditure to revenue.

Telefonica shares have been tracking lower over the past five years and are trading more than 50% below their level at the start of 2020.

In a bid to reinvent, the company decided late last year to focus on its main markets: Spain, Britain, Germany and Brazil.

The company said on Thursday it was teaming up with Allianz in a venture worth 5 billion euros to build fibre optic networks in under-served areas of Germany.L8N2HK1LL

