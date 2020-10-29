World Markets
TEF

Telefonica pledges 2022 growth after Argentina drags Q3 to net loss

Contributor
Isla Binnie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Thursday it expected a return to revenue growth in 2022 after a 785 million euro ($927.8 million) impairment charge in Argentina dragged it to a net loss in the third quarter.

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica TEF.MCsaid on Thursday it expected a return to revenue growth in 2022 after a 785 million euro ($927.8 million) impairment charge in Argentina dragged it to a net loss in the third quarter.

Revenue rose 1.2% in the third quarter from the second, but currency weakness in other Latin American markets and the coronavirus pandemic added to the pressure, producing a quarterly net loss of 160 million euros.

The company said it expected a return to organic revenue growth in 2022 and a two percentage point improvement in a metric dividing core earnings minus capital expenditure to revenue.

Telefonica shares have been tracking lower over the past five years and are trading more than 50% below their level at the start of 2020.

In a bid to reinvent, the company decided late last year to focus on its main markets: Spain, Britain, Germany and Brazil.

The company said on Thursday it was teaming up with Allianz in a venture worth 5 billion euros to build fibre optic networks in under-served areas of Germany.L8N2HK1LL

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular